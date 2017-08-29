South Africa: Saca Hopeful T20 Gl Will Aid Player Retention

The South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) today congratulated Cricket South Africa (CSA) and its subsidiary, the T20 Global League (T20 GL), on the hosting of a successful player draft in Cape Town on Sunday and were hopeful it would aid player retention in South Africa.

"The global cricket landscape is changing rapidly and CSA has undoubtedly made the right decision to create a world class T20 league in South Africa," said SACA Chief Executive, Tony Irish.

"Not only will our local cricket be broadcast to fans all over the world but the league is also capitalising on key factors in the cricket market, including the increasing shift of global media rights resources towards T20 leagues around the world and the introduction of new investment by private team owners into the South African game."

"We are also hopeful that the T20 GL will play its own significant role in the retention of player talent in South Africa. Until now our players had to play offshore in order to earn hard currency amounts on offer in other countries. The fact that local players can now earn rands that are linked to dollar amounts by playing in a domestic competition here at home is an important factor in keeping those players playing in South Africa, and for South Africa. For many of our younger players the league is likely to be life changing, not only in their private lives but in their cricketing careers. They will have the chance to play on a bigger stage in front of bigger audiences, both at stadia around the country and globally on television and on wider broadcast platforms."

"We hope the event will be attractive to foreign overseas players too, as South Africa has a great reputation in the cricket world for putting on successful events. As a players association we will be welcoming those players into our ranks and working to ensure that some of the benefits provided to our local players are also available to them."

"It will however remain important to ensure that the T20 GL is appropriately niched into South African cricket and that it's good for the game as a whole in South Africa. The rest of our cricket must go on and our existing domestic teams and competitions have to continue to produce the best Proteas teams possible in all formats."

"As with all new events there will be some challenges along the way but the T20 GL has had a bright start and we at SACA look forward to working with CSA, the League and new Team owners to make it a success for fans, players and all its other stakeholders," concluded Irish.

Source: Sport24