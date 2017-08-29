Nigeria: Strike - Govt Meets ASUU Today

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will today meet with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in an effort to resolve the industrial action embarked upon by the university lecturers.

A statement issued yesterday by Samuel Olowookere, a Deputy Director (Press) in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said the government delegation at the meeting will include Minister of Education Adamu Adamu and his Finance counterpart Kemi Adeosun. Also expected at the meeting are Chairman National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The statement recalled that ASUU had promised during the last meeting held on Thursday, August 17, 2017, to take the offer of the Federal Government to its members and get back within a week.

The statement quoted the minister as calling on ASUU to show good faith as the Federal Government had already demonstrated commitment to addressing the grievances of the union.