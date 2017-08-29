29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Appoints Two Permanent Secretaries Ambassadors In-Situ

By Abbas Jimoh

The Federal Government has conferred the Ambassadorial Title (In-Situ) on Messrs Aminu Nabegu and Olukunle Bamgbose, both permanent secretaries in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Ambassador in-situ is a diplomatic official of the highest rank sent by one country as its long-term representative to another.

The Assistant Director, Press, in the OSGF Mohammed T. K. Nakorji said in a statement yesterday in Abuja that Nabegu and Bamgbose, who had risen through the ranks with over three decades of cognate experience and who have discharged their responsibilities very well, have been denied so far, the benefit of a tradition the ministry has always conferred on its directors who have been appointed permanent secretaries.

"The two permanent secretaries, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, have spent over three decades in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before their appointment as Permanent Secretaries. He charged them to exhibit high sense of responsibilities associated with the title and congratulated them on their well-deserved title of In-Situ," Nakorji said.

