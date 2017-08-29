Nigeria: Agric Workers Seek Occupational Hazards Allowance

Abeokuta — The Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUN) has called on the Federal Government to effect the occupational hazards allowance approved for agric workers in the country.

The union also sought for increase in the budgetary allocation to the agricultural sector and commended efforts so far made in repositioning it.

The union made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the chairman's forum held in Gwagwalada, Abuja, stressing that the sector remained the mainstay of the nation's economy.

The communiqué issued by the forum's secretary, Ademola Hammed-Benco, was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday.

It called for synergy between the union and the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources and Environment, as a way of enhancing their contribution to agricultural development in the country.

The meeting requested that the body should be given a membership status by Nigeria Agricultural Council and Nigerian Water Resources Council for proper representation of workers interest and aspiration.