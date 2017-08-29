29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Agric Workers Seek Occupational Hazards Allowance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — The Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUN) has called on the Federal Government to effect the occupational hazards allowance approved for agric workers in the country.

The union also sought for increase in the budgetary allocation to the agricultural sector and commended efforts so far made in repositioning it.

The union made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the chairman's forum held in Gwagwalada, Abuja, stressing that the sector remained the mainstay of the nation's economy.

The communiqué issued by the forum's secretary, Ademola Hammed-Benco, was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday.

It called for synergy between the union and the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources and Environment, as a way of enhancing their contribution to agricultural development in the country.

The meeting requested that the body should be given a membership status by Nigeria Agricultural Council and Nigerian Water Resources Council for proper representation of workers interest and aspiration.

Nigeria

Buhari Weighs Options As Cabinet Reshuffle Tops Agenda

A mid-term cabinet reshuffle has topped President Muhammadu Buhari's agenda since his return from the United Kingdom… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.