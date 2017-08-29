Nigeria: Expert Calls for Good Mental Health in Working Places to Boost Productivity

An Advocate of good mental health, Mr Oluwaseun Dosunmu, has urged employees and entrepreneurs to give adequate attention to their mental health to enhance productivity.

Dosunmu made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a conference on "Work and Emotional Balance" in Lagos.

NAN reports that the conference was organised by Accrossall, a training and social development organisation, on Saturday.

"We understand that employees and entrepreneurs in Nigeria have challenges in dealing with mental health.

"Also, being self-employed comes with a lot of issues including failing at ideas, businesses, on your jobs and these emotions are not easily managed by them.

"All these emotions lead to mental illness. We need to pay more attention to mental health, because if you are not well, you cannot perform optimally in your places of work" he said.

Dosunmu, also the Executive Director of Accrossall, said that in spite of advocacies, awareness creation and enlightenment by various organisations, many people still did not believe that mental illness was a challenge.

According to him, many people still attribute mental illness to spiritual causes and therefore, do not seek medical attention from the appropriate places.

"The awareness needs to continue and be improved; it should be taken to primary, secondary and tertiary institutions and even, in Churches and Mosques.

Also, a psychiatrist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Dr Olibamoyo Oluraola, urged employers and employees to create conducive environment for people to express themselves.

Oluraola said: "Good mental health in work places is important; your emotional health is your total wellbeing and if you are not well enough, you cannot give your best at work.

"If you have problems with your mental health, the tendency to make mistakes will be high and lose your work.

NAN