Nigeria: Olubadan Visits Major Markets to Affirm Sole Kingship in Ibadanland

Ibadan — The Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Saliu Adetunji yesterday stormed major markets and roads across Ibadan metropolis to affirm indivisibility of Ibadan royal stool under his kingship.

This followed Sunday's installation of 20 new Obas in Ibadan by the Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Oba Adetunji, who welcomed the Mogajis (family heads) in their scores on solidarity visit to him, told Ibadan indigenes and residents alike that he would not surrender his sovereignty to any other Oba in the land.

The Mogajis showed their opposition to the elevation of High Chiefs in Olubadan-in-council to Obas and 11 Baales to beaded-crown status by the governor.

The show which took-off at Popoyemoja palace to areas like Oja'ba, Beere, Oje, Agodi Gate, Agbeni, Ogunpa, Dugbe, Molete and other environs, saw Olubadan waiving horse tail to the people who were hailing him as the only recognised Oba in the land.

Shortly after returning to the palace, the Olubadan, through his Director of Media, Adeola Oloko, said the person or group who would use the royal stool of Olubadan for selfish political reason has not been born.