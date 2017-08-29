Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 39 Suspects in Possession of 64.112kg Hard Drugs

Dutse — The Jigawa State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested 39 suspects over possession of Cannabis sativa, psychotropic and unconventional substances within this month alone.

This was made known to Daily Trust yesterday by the spokesperson of the state command, Mairiga Ya'u Ringim, in Dutse saying the suspects, all male, were arrested with 7. 853 kilograms of cannabis sativa otherwise known as Marijuana, 6.255 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 50.05 kilograms of other unconventional substances.

She added that several of the suspects had been charged to court while users of the hard drugs were made to undergo a counselling on the dangers associated with drug abuse and trafficking of illicit narcotic and psychotropic substances."