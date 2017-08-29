29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pardoned Death Row Inmate Re-Arrested With Stolen 169 Crates of Egg

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The Katsina State Police Command has re-arrested one Abdullahi Sadiq, popularly called 'Baba Razor,' over criminal conspiracy, belonging to criminal gang and theft of 169 crates of egg.

Sadiq was once sentenced to death by a Katsina State High Court following his conviction for a crime he committed at Mangal Plaza in the metropolis. The sentence was later commuted to life in prison. Subsequently the state granted him pardon.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Gambo Isah, said Sadiq was apprehended with a stolen motorcycle and sentenced to a month in prison just after a month of regaining freedom.

He said upon his release, Sadiq was also involved in a burglary at the GRA roundabout and another at Kiddies roundabout where, along with others, broke a provision store and carted away 169 crates of egg and various food provisions.

The police have transferred his case to the Criminal Investigation Department for proper scrutiny and prosecution, he added.

