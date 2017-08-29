29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: U.S. Legislators Meet National Assembly Leaders

By Abdullateef Salau

An eight member congressional delegation from the United States is in Nigeria on a three-day visit to meet with a high-ranking government officials and religious and civil society leaders.

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki led a team of National Assembly members yesterday in a meeting with the US delegation to discuss issues around security, humanitarian crisis in the North East, and ways to build a better working relationship between the Parliaments of both countries.

The delegation is led by Senator Christopher Coons (D-Delaware, US), a member of the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics committees.

Others are Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan); Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado); Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware); Representative Terri Sewell (D-Alabama); Representative Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania); Representative Barbara Lee (D-California); and Representative Frederica Wilson (D-Florida).

The legislators' West Africa tour also includes Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and The Gambia, according to a statement from the US Embassy in Abuja.

The delegation was also met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffery Onyeama, among others.

