Nigeria: Flood - Ortom Urges Govt to Release Ecological Fund

Makurdi — Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged the Federal Government to urgently release ecological fund to enable the state curtail the spread of flooding in order to avert a repeat of the 2012 experience across the country.

Ortom made the appeal yesterday shortly after he inspected flooded areas in the Makurdi metropolis which left many residents homeless as a result of heavy rainfall early hours of Sunday. He described the flooding challenge as overwhelming and happening at the time his administration was facing problems of salary payment.

The governor however directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to liaise with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the purpose of assisting displaced persons.

Ortom further directed that excavators should be used to create emergency water channels pending the federal government's intervention, even as he frowned at the building of houses on drainage channels and flood plains.