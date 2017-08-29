29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Group Lauds Bauchi Subeb Over Pupils' Enrolment

By Abdullateef Salau

A civil society group, African Leadership Strategy and Transparency Development Initiative has hailed Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for its commitment to the enrolment of out of school children.

The group, in a statement by the executive director, Nelson Ossaieze, said its findings revealed that newly renovated classrooms has resulted in increased enrolment and retention of pupils in schools.

Before now, the group said basic education in the state was in a shamble without classrooms, no furniture and poorly trained teachers.

"Bauchi State is the gateway to the north east which has been ravaged by insurgency and other vices and therefore, there is need to place high premium on basic education to create hope and a future for the next generation," the statement said.

The statement called on all stakeholders to support the board in its efforts to provide free and compulsory education in the state.

