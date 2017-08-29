Nigeria: Katsina to Treat 200,000 Children for Malaria

Katsina — About 200,000 children under the age of six are to undergo a free Malaria Chemo-Prevention treatment to check malaria infections and mortality in Katsina State.

The programme is jointly sponsored by the Katsina State government in conjunction with a development partner, Malaria Consortium.

Speaking on the programme, the Director in Charge of Malaria Control at the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Lawal Rabe, said four local governments areas of Baure, Dutsi, Maiadua and Mashi are for the first phase.

These areas, he said, were selected for being high risk noting that the programme is carried out in four cycles in the months of July, August, September and October'.

"This chemo-prevention in the state is being supported by a development partner, Malaria Consortium, which supplies the anti-malarial vaccines while the state government provides the logistics and personnel to run the program," he said.

"Pregnant women and children will be given priority in malaria prevention and treatment," he said.