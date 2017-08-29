Liberia: 'Bloody Lie'

Barely a week after being accused by some men to assassinate Ambassador George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai has vehemently denied the allegation terming it as 'bloody lie.'

In an interview with journalists Monday, Minister Samukai said at no time did he meet or engage those who accused him and others of planning to kill Ambassador Weah.

Minister Samukai said there is no evidence to prove that he met with the alleged assassins or even planned to kill the CDC Standard Bearer.

"I have no reason to engage in such a stupid thing like that... if a political party like CDC can rely upon individuals who confessed to be armed robbers to bring such information to them, then it is a danger for our political system... ," Minister Samukai said.

He said CDC cannot be trusted considering the 'many lies' some executives of the party have made in the past including meeting former United States President Barack Obama and that he Samukai was planning a coup to overthrow the government of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf few years ago, saying "this country cannot be run by people who lied. What kind of party is this?"

Minister Samukai said it is a serious danger for a political party that is eyeing the country's highest seat to listen and rely on information from people who confessed to be criminals.

"Imagine what will happen to us if we elected this party that listen to criminals for information? We will be going back to those days... we will be creating a dictatorship... that is what we need to avoid... it is unfortunate," Minister Samukai said.

The Defense Minister said he would have expected the CDC to be matured enough to bring up topics or issues that are vital to the governance of Liberia, instead of accusing a sitting Vice President and him of plan to Kill Ambassador Weah, adding "this tells you the sense of irresponsibility on the part of such leadership for even the Liberian people to consider."

"Is this the kind of leadership you want? We are talking about a legacy that needs to be built upon to improve the lives of our people, to enhance democratic governance... and then you want to look at a political party that has nothing to offer its own people but rather to talk about lies... individuals who do not have no credibility in our society... this is an unfortunate situation... ," he added.

Minister Samukai wonders what he will benefit to think about killing Ambassador Weah, adding "this is stupidity for a spokesman of the party and others to even think in this kind of manner. It tells you such an individual cannot be trusted with political power."