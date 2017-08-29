Liberia, EU Sign MOU

Foreign Minister, Madam Marjon Kamara and the head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Liberia Ms. Tiina Intelmann, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning observation of the 2017 presidential and representative elections.

Ms. Intelmann is expected to leave the country shortly after a successful two and half year stint as head of the EU Delegation to Liberia.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the MoU is based on an invitation extended to the EU on February 1, 2017 by the Government to observe the 2017 presidential and representative elections.

The EU has accepted the invitation to observe these elections and an EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) is ready for deployment.

The EU and the National Elections Commission (NEC) have signed MoU containing respective rights and obligations in connection with the elections.

Among other things, the EU EOM and its members will maintain strict impartiality, objectivity and independence in the conduct of their mandate.

These observers will abide by the Code of Conduct for European Observers and will abide by the Declaration of Principles for International Elections Observation and Code of Conduct for International Election Observers which was commemorated at the United Nations in New York in October 2005.

The Government will provide the EU EOM with any assistance required, for the implementation of the mission's mandate, in accordance with the laws in force in Liberia and the terms of the present agreement.

In the framework of their observation mandate, the members of the EU EOM will enjoy freedom of movement throughout the country, without the need for prior permission or notification. They will have freedom of access to all political parties, candidates and election officials, as well as representatives from civil society and voters.

The Government will take all adequate measures to ensure the personal safety of the members of the EU EOM.

According to the MoU, the EU will inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the number of observers deemed necessary to guarantee a credible observation of the entire electoral process and the names of all EU observers.