Liberia: GVL Reaffirms Commitment to Stay

Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) refutes allegations that former expatriate managers in the company were in anyway mistreated or that the company's operations have stalled due to their resignation.

While it is accurate to report that five expatriate managers have chosen to resign following the introduction of measures to ensure their performances are in compliance with company's policy, GVL strongly refutes allegations that these managers are being treated as scapegoats or have been mistreated in anyway.

According to a GVL statement, it is also false to suggest GVL operations are at risk of stalling or closing down.

"Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) is an oil palm developer, committed to long-term investment. As one of Liberia's largest foreign investors and the largest oil palm investment in Africa, our operation is bringing employment, infrastructure, education and healthcare to some of the country's poorest areas," GVL stated.

The Oil Palm Company says it is playing a key role in the government of Liberia's Poverty Reduction Strategy and the economic revitalization of Liberia's rural economy; adding that GVL is creating jobs and training employees in an extensive range of transferable skills, whilst contributing to an infrastructure for the communities in which it works.

Since his appointment in January 2017, the new CEO Burhan Telasman has worked to strengthen operation practices to ensure GVL meets both its planting targets and its commitments to the communities in which it operates particularly in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties.

GVL: "Measures introduced by Burhan Telasman are intended to strengthen the company's economic position as it moves from development to production mode and to ensure the company achieves its key performance index (KPI). They are also designed to encourage further job opportunities for local people who are the direct beneficiaries of the concession agreement."

"Already GVL has employed 3,600 people in our concessions areas, bringing relief to citizens of these areas. Prior to the arrival of GVL in the south east of Liberia in December 2010, most houses in the area were thatch roofed houses but there are now many zinc roofed houses in all of GVL farms which has brought smiles to the faces of residents of the concession areas. Currently, the Company has completed the construction of 287 housing units in different categories for its employees," the statement indicated.