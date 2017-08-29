Liberia: Boakai Fall Off Report Rebuffed

The campaign team of Vice President Joseph Boakai has termed as false and misleading reports in a local daily that the ruling party candidate fell off during his visit to Lofa County.

The campaign team said the report lacks any merit of truth and is design to create a negative perception in the minds of the public about VP Boakai.

Anthony Kesselly, a member of the campaign team, posted images of Mr. Boakai's visit to Voinjama, Konia, Fissibu and central Zorzor.

According to him, on Sunday, VP Boakai also visited Gboni district and stumped Sarkonedu and Barkedu respectively.

"This time the wishful thinkers have it that the VP Boakai fell off during this visit to Lofa, when in fact the VP was active as ever, walking distances and interacting with his people.

Mr. Kesselly said those who are constructing their campaign on lies and evil wishes will not succeed. He said Mr. Boakai spoke to a reporter of the Daily Observer, Gloria Tamba, in Lofa minutes before the VP mounted his vehicle in Voinjama for Monrovia.

On his way to Monrovia, VP Boakai made a brief unannounced stop in Konia Town to a rousing welcome where he joined an excited musical group demonstrating his surprisingly thrilling dancing skills.

He also made similar stops in Fissibu and central Zorzor where the crowds scuttled to meet Veep Boakai.