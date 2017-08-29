Fireworks are expected to fly at the Botswana Peoples' Party's (BPP) forthcoming meeting where rival factions square-up over claims of plots and counterplots centred around the opposition's delicate future.

Claims have been rife that the party has reached its dead end. Allegations are that its leader Motlatsi Molapisi is leading a faction that is ready to dismantle the BPP.

It is said Molapisi is working round the clock to ensure that the BPP is disbanded and become part and parcel of the long mooted Botswana Peoples' Movement (BPM). BPM is expected to be formed by the aggrieved Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) members led by Ndaba Gaolathe.

The understanding is that the party will be formed in the no distant future. On the other hand, the BPP national chairperson Richard Gudu is allegedly leading another faction that is seemingly losing trust in the troubled Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

It is against this backdrop that fireworks are expected at a no holds barred meeting to be convened in Francistown at either Setlalekgosi JSS or Our Lady of the Desert Primary School on September 9, 2017.

Molapisi confirmed the September 9 meeting and described it "as the defining moment" for the country's oldest political grouping. How it is going to be a defining moment for the BPP has remained a mystery, as Molapisi could not be drawn into divulging the agenda of the meeting.

Asked if he is happy with the UDC, Molapisi: "I cannot say I am happy or not. It is true that there are issues that need to be sorted out. But it is not for me to be discussing those internal issues in the media."

Impeccable sources have hinted that Molapisi is preparing to bring evidence exposing UDC's double standards and demonstrate division and bias among its leadership. However, Gudu and his acolytes are baying for Molapisi's head. Gudu's faction is also doing everything within its power to ensure that Molapisi's mission will not be accomplished at the expense of the BPP.

Molapisi has denied allegations being leveled against him, saying his relationship with Gudu is more than just superlative. He denied any plot to form a new party, saying "those spreading such kind of malicious rumours are aimed at tarnishing my good reputation."

"Predictions are inherently problematic," said Molapisi. According to Molapisi, his intention is to ensure that the UDC project is achieved. His expectation is that UDC should have some form of agreement in one form or another. Efforts to get a comment from Gudu drew a blank as his mobile phone rang unanswered until press time.