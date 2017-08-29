Nigeria: Better Days for Ekiti Workers If Given a Second Chance - Oni

Ado Ekiti — A former governor of Ekiti State and now Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, has said that he will make welfare of workers paramount if elected as governor in next year's election in the state.

Oni said he was not happy about the huge arrears of salaries, gratuity and pensions in the state and therefore promised to clear the backlog if allowed to rule the state again.

In a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO), in Ado-Ekiti, the former governor sympathised with workers and retirees on "the hard times they are going through."

Oni, who made reference to the scriptures, said it was wrong to deny workers what was due to them.

He said Ekiti workers deserved better than what they were getting, stressing that a labourer deserved his wages.

"In my first tenure, I inherited gratuity and pension arrears even from the old Ondo State and we paid them off. We did an analysis on post-retirement poverty with which we tackled this problem. We determined we would not owe anyone by 31st of December, 2007 and we achieved it.

"We did it because we made it a priority. We paid gratuity within 60 days. We also introduced loans for people to build houses," he said.

Oni was Ekiti governor between May 29, 2007 and October 15, 2010 when the Supreme Court nullified his election.