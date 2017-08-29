29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ... PDP Aspirant Promises Lifeline in Osun

By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — A governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP in Osun State, Otunba Waliyu Ademola Adebayo, has promised an end to suffering for the people if elected governor next year.

Speaking in Osogbo, Adebayo, who is fondly called Rovet, lamented that the current economic hardship in the state was caused by the "egocentric attitude of politicians, who do not have primary means of livelihood other than politics."

He urged the people of the state to reject money politics in the forthcoming governorship election and vote for selfless individuals.

"Osun is thirsty, seriously in dare need of a rescuer that knows the plight of the people and has the capacity to end the current suffering. The people of this state deserve good governance and best leadership," he said.

