28 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Stars Striker Olunga to Join La Liga Side Girona

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Harambee Stars Michael Olunga dribbles past Democratic Republic of Congo's Tisserand Marcel during their international friendly match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.
By Vincent Opiyo

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga is set to join Spanish La Liga side Girona FC on a season-loan deal from Chinese Super League side Guizhou Zhicheng.

The 23-year-old has been processing a move back to Europe after falling down the pecking order at Guizhou Zhicheng.

Olunga was relegated to the reserve team following the appointment of head coach Gregorio Manzano who roped two Spanish players Ruben Castro and Mario Suarez.

The Chinese league board's decision to revise the foreign quota to four players worsened the situation for the former Gor Mahia and Djurgardens' at the club.

Even in the reserve team, he was deemed ineligible to feature in the junior league until December 31, 2017 due to Chinese' cross-competition regulations.

His managers at Global Soccer Management have been working on a return to Europe with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon earlier on expressing interest in the towering forward.

"Kenyan striker Olunga has been linked to a move to the Catalan club. His representative (Blash Hossein) was last Saturday in Montilivi to witness their match against Malaga. The agreement could come in the form of a season long loan deal," reported Spanish website Marca.com.

The team is based in Girona, an autonomous community of Catalonia and was founded in July 1930.

The team was promoted to La Liga at the end of the 2016/17 Segunda season.

They host their home matches at the 13,500-capacity Estadi Montilivi.

