Kenya: IEBC Denies It Has 'Stonewalled' Odinga Lawyers From Servers

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denied claims that it has refused the National Super Alliance (NASA) access to its servers.

Raila Odinga's lawyer Paul Mwangi had alleged that the petitioners had been denied the read-only access to the servers as ordered by the Supreme Court on Monday.

"The Commission has complied with orders as framed the Supreme Court. All parties in the petition are going on with the scrutiny," IEBC tweeted at 9:34am Tuesday.

Mwangi had in a Monday late night tweet pointed an accusing finger at the electoral commission claiming that NASA had instead been supplied with printed logs of the servers contrary to the court order, which included the right to copy specific information including the number of servers owned by the Commission.

"At IEBC. We've been stonewalled. No Read Only Access. They want to give already printed logs. It's back to court in the morning," Mwangi protested in a tweet at 3:26am on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had ordered that the petitioners - NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka - be granted read-only access, with the same extended to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is listed as the third respondent in the presidential petition.

"The final orders we make are that the petitioners, as well as the 3rd respondent, shall be granted a read only access, which includes copying (if necessary) to - (a) Information relating to the number of servers in the exclusive possession of the 1st respondent (IEBC), (b) Firewalls without disclosure of the software version, (c) Operating systems without releasing the software version, (d) Password policy, (e) Password matrix," the ruling read in part.

The court further ordered IEBC to produce a technology redundancy system plan, certified copies of certificates of penetration tests conducted of the election technology, as well as GPRS location of each KIEMS Kit in the period between August 5 and 11, 2017.

Log in trails of users into the KIEMS Database Management Systems as well as certified copies of results declaration documents (Forms 34A's 34B's and 34C) are also to be provided.

"The registrar of this court assisted by a number of judicial officers and staff as she may determine shall supervise access to the certified copies of original Forms 34A and Forms 34B by the petitioners and 3rd respondents at such a venue as she shall determine in consultation with the parties," the seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court stated in further orders.

A report on compliance with the orders is expected to be filed by the court registrar at 5 pm Tuesday with parties at liberty to make submissions on the same at the end of the day's hearing.