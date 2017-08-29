29 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Lawyers to Disprove Claims as Report on IEBC Servers Due

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Lawyers representing Uhuru Kenyatta in the petition by the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga challenging the presidential election results are set to make their submissions Tuesday morning at the Supreme Court.

Security remained tight at the court precincts as the lawyers led by senior Counsel Fred Ngatia were due to appear before the seven-judge bench at 11am.

On Monday, the NASA condensed its arguments for nullification of the August 8 vote to whether or not due process was followed in conducting the General Election.

Lawyers representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission (IEBC) led by Paul Muite dismissed claims that key electoral regulations were flouted by the Commission throughout the elections.

In the meantime, a report by the Supreme Court Registrar on the technological aspect of the Commission's system is due to be released Tuesday afternoon at 5pm.

The Supreme Court however granted NASA access to the forms on condition that its registrar be present to supervise and submit a report with submissions from the concerned parties permitted.

An ICT officer of the Judiciary and two independent contractors were also required to submit a report to the court on the technological aspects.

Both Odinga and President Kenyatta were granted access to the systems and certified copies of the Forms 34As and Bs and C, on which presidential election results at the polling station, constituency level and national level respectively were captured.

Odinga and the wider National Super Alliance fraternity have been agitating for access to the IEBC's servers since just before President Kenyatta was declared winner of the August 8 polls on Friday, August 11.

