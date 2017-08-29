West Africa: CSO Urges Nigeria to Oppose Morocco's Ecowas Full Membership

The Centre of Democracy Development (CDD) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the application of Morocco to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is rejected.

The Director of CDD Idayat Hassan made the call in Abuja at a one-day High-Level Policy Dialogue on Morocco's application to the ECOWAS organised by the CDD and Freidrich Hebert Stiftung (FES) themed "Morocco Accession to ECOWAS: Opportunities and Threats".

"Why will Morocco in the Maghreb want to join ECOWAS? What exactly does the region have in common either in terms of economic, religious and cultural affinity with West Africa? Morocco hosts the Arab Maghreb Union so why will the host of AMU want to join West Africa? More so Morocco is a monarchical run country unlike ECOWAS countries running on democracy," she said.

On his part, the President of the ECOWAS Commission Marcel de Souza represented by a Programme Officer in his office Dr Babatunde Idowu said that the American Foreign Policy Expert, Joseph Nye's comment on the Kennedy School of Government 'soft power' should be applied in the Morocco's ECOWAS application discussion.