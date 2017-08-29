29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tambuwal Visits Sule Lamido, Says Loyalty to APC Unshaken

By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Dutse — Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, said his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains unshaken.

Tambuwal said he had no plan of going back to his former party, PDP.

There are speculations that some PDP chieftains who defected to the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections are planning to go back to their former party.

Tambuwal re-emphasized his loyalty to the APC while fielding questions from journalists when he paid a condolence visit to a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, in his hometown of Bamaina, over the death of his daughter, who died early this month. Tambuwal said a committee set up by the PDP to contact its former members had not contacted him.

The Sokoto governor said his visit to Lamido was strictly for condolence purposes, adding that they did not discuss anything political.

Lamido had some time ago said he would vie for the presidency under the PDP.

