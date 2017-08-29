Nigeria: ...Transport Fares Soar

Despite slump in prices of petrol and diesel in July, transportation fares soared in July compared to June.

The transport fare watch released yesterday in Abuja by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 2.69 per cent to N134.95 in July 2017 from N131.42 in June 2017.

This latest increase in transportation fares is not in line with the reported slump in prices of petrol and diesel in July, indicating that other factors could be responsible for increase in transportation fares during the month.

The report also revealed that compared to last year, the fare increased by 53.81 per cent year-on-year

The transport fare watch report for July 2017 covers the following categories namely bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charged for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.