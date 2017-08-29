29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ...Transport Fares Soar

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Arinze Iloani

Despite slump in prices of petrol and diesel in July, transportation fares soared in July compared to June.

The transport fare watch released yesterday in Abuja by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 2.69 per cent to N134.95 in July 2017 from N131.42 in June 2017.

This latest increase in transportation fares is not in line with the reported slump in prices of petrol and diesel in July, indicating that other factors could be responsible for increase in transportation fares during the month.

The report also revealed that compared to last year, the fare increased by 53.81 per cent year-on-year

The transport fare watch report for July 2017 covers the following categories namely bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charged for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

Nigeria

Eid El-Kabir - Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Eid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.