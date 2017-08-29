29 August 2017

Nigeria: Economic Activities Can Lead to Peace in South Kaduna - MAN

By Ahmed Ali

Kafanchan — Vice Chairman Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Jonathan Onigbinde, has said that economic activities can help restore peace to Southern Kaduna communities.

Onigbinde, who spoke in Southern Kaduna Peace Gathering Follow-up meeting with stakeholders over the weekend in Kafanchan, called for the establishment of manufacturing companies.

He lamented that billions of naira is being spent in importing food when the country can also grow, process and export foods to other countries.

Earlier, the former lawmaker representing Jema'a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Rep Ado Dogo Audu called on the people to shun hate speech and rumour mongering.

He also urged the Kaduna state government to re-open higher Institutions in the area which were closed during the recent crisis.

The Convener and the Co-Convener of the gathering, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam and Imam Kabir Qassim urged community leaders to identify specific challenges to sustainable peace in the area, suggest solutions towards conflict prevention and sustainable peace building.

Present at the meeting were Police Area Commandant, ACP Kayode Sunday, STF Commandant, Colonel I. Ekpenyong, Major General Diyeri (Rtd), Professor Sunday B. Agang, JNI/CAN chairmen, among others.

