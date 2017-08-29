29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NDIC Trains Ghana Deposit Protection Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hamisu Muhammad

As part of its efforts to assist member countries in the West African sub-region to comprehend the relevance of Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in ensuring financial system stability, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is organising a five-day capacity building programme for senior officials of Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC).

A statement from the corporation signed by Hadi Birchi said the modules that were designed for the five-day capacity building programme covered very wide and strategic areas.

In his remarks on the programme, the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC), Mr Franklin Belnye, applauded the achievements of the NDIC and its readiness to provide capacity building and experience sharing on DIS practice across the African sub-region.

Nigeria

Buhari Weighs Options As Cabinet Reshuffle Tops Agenda

A mid-term cabinet reshuffle has topped President Muhammadu Buhari's agenda since his return from the United Kingdom… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.