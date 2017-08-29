Nigeria: NDIC Trains Ghana Deposit Protection Officials

As part of its efforts to assist member countries in the West African sub-region to comprehend the relevance of Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in ensuring financial system stability, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is organising a five-day capacity building programme for senior officials of Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC).

A statement from the corporation signed by Hadi Birchi said the modules that were designed for the five-day capacity building programme covered very wide and strategic areas.

In his remarks on the programme, the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC), Mr Franklin Belnye, applauded the achievements of the NDIC and its readiness to provide capacity building and experience sharing on DIS practice across the African sub-region.