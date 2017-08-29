Nigeria: Suit to Remove APDA's Chair Suffers Setback

The suit by some patrons of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), seeking to remove the Interim National Chairman, Mohammed Shittu Kabiru and Secretary, Emeka Okengwu, has suffered a setback.

The party's Deputy National Legal Officer, Ziggy Usman, yesterday, asked the FCT High Court presiding over the matter to hands-off the matter. He contended that the suit was not authorized by the party's secretariat.

Usman, who represented the interim executive of the party, also challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter. Justice Yusuf Halilu had adjourned the suit to September 5 for hearing.

The originating summons, which was brought by counsel to APDA, Ayo Ogundele, claimed that Kabiru and Okengwu's interim leadership lapsed on June 13, 2017, having been appointed for three months when the party was an association.