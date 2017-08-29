29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Suit to Remove APDA's Chair Suffers Setback

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Chuks Azu

The suit by some patrons of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), seeking to remove the Interim National Chairman, Mohammed Shittu Kabiru and Secretary, Emeka Okengwu, has suffered a setback.

The party's Deputy National Legal Officer, Ziggy Usman, yesterday, asked the FCT High Court presiding over the matter to hands-off the matter. He contended that the suit was not authorized by the party's secretariat.

Usman, who represented the interim executive of the party, also challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter. Justice Yusuf Halilu had adjourned the suit to September 5 for hearing.

The originating summons, which was brought by counsel to APDA, Ayo Ogundele, claimed that Kabiru and Okengwu's interim leadership lapsed on June 13, 2017, having been appointed for three months when the party was an association.

Nigeria

Eid El-Kabir - Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Eid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.