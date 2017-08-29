Kenya: Harambee Stars Legend Mohammed Mohamud Passes On

Former Kenya national team goalkeeper Mahmoud Mohammed passed away on Monday night after fighting a long battle with a heart disease.

According to his son, Ali Mahmoud, his father died at his home in Tononoka area.

"After Isha prayers, my father requested for water, and to my surprise he closed his eyes afterwards. He was pronounced dead afterwards," said Ali, the third born.

Mohammed died aged 68 years and is survived by five children and many grandsons and daughters. His wife passed on in 2011.

In June this year, the Ministry of Sports sent Sh200,000 for his medical kitty, and with assistance from friends and relatives, he managed to travel to India and underwent heart surgery.

Ali said his father was progressing well after the operation. "My father's death was a shock to me because he was healthy, but it was God's wish and I cannot complain," added Ali.

Mohammed played for Wananyuki, Feisal and Kenya Breweries (now Tusker) and featured extensively for the national team.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Coast branch chairman, Gabriel Mghendi described Mohammed as "one of the best players from the Coast" who played for the Kenya and won many trophies including the Gossage Cup.

"We will never forget Mohammed who played his heart out for the national team. Mohammed has been giving lectures and trained many good goalkeepers in this region," said Mghendi.

The late custodian was set to be buried Tuesday afternoon at Allidina Muslim Cemetery after special prayers at Fayaz Mosque.

Former Harambee Stars keeper Mahmoud 'Kenya One' Abbas said he lost a close friend who encouraged and mentored him to be a top keeper.