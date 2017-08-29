29 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Coetzee - Wallabies a 'Different Beast'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is a happy man after back-to-back wins over Argentina in the Rugby Championship, but he knows that September 9's clash against the Wallabies in Perth will present its own challenges.

The Springboks are viewing their Rugby Championship campaign in three phases.

Phase one - home and away games against Argentina - has been completed successfully and it is now on to phase two; the Australasian tour.

It is the toughest leg of the campaign for the Springboks, even more so now that the Wallabies appear to be turning the corner.

The Wallabies were hammered 54-34 by the All Blacks in Sydney in their tournament opener, but they put in an impressive display this past weekend in Dunedin when they came within a whisker of a famous victory, going down 35-29 in the end.

The Australian Super Rugby sides were woeful in 2017, prompting many South African fans into believing that the Boks could "do the double" over the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship this year.

But the Aussies look like they are moving in the right direction again, and they will be determined to knock the Boks over in Perth.

Coetzee knows how tough it will be after seeing his team go down 23-17 in Brisbane last year.

"I'm very pleased with the result in Salta," he said.

"But it's a different beast waiting that side. It's always tough going down to Australia. They're hitting form ... don't look at Super Rugby and how their teams did there.

"The team that is currently playing against the All Blacks is really improving.

"They made a couple of mistakes in the first game and were punished and you saw how they put the All Blacks under pressure in the second game."

Coetzee is also expecting his back three to be tested against Wallabies, while the Boks would also have to continue the good set piece form they have displayed so far in 2017.

"It's always high ball in play when you go there ... as Boks we know that," he said.

"They're very clever with their set piece with their lineout and their mauling. It's going to be a massive challenge.

"This year we are looking at windows of opportunity and this is another one."

The Springboks are currently top of the Rugby Championship log, tied on 9 points with the All Blacks but ahead on points difference.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

South African Minister Lashes Out At 'Africa's Health Tourist' Leaders

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has reportedly taken a swipe at African leaders who seek medical treatment abroad. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.