South Africa: Coetzee - Wallabies a 'Different Beast'

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is a happy man after back-to-back wins over Argentina in the Rugby Championship, but he knows that September 9's clash against the Wallabies in Perth will present its own challenges.

The Springboks are viewing their Rugby Championship campaign in three phases.

Phase one - home and away games against Argentina - has been completed successfully and it is now on to phase two; the Australasian tour.

It is the toughest leg of the campaign for the Springboks, even more so now that the Wallabies appear to be turning the corner.

The Wallabies were hammered 54-34 by the All Blacks in Sydney in their tournament opener, but they put in an impressive display this past weekend in Dunedin when they came within a whisker of a famous victory, going down 35-29 in the end.

The Australian Super Rugby sides were woeful in 2017, prompting many South African fans into believing that the Boks could "do the double" over the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship this year.

But the Aussies look like they are moving in the right direction again, and they will be determined to knock the Boks over in Perth.

Coetzee knows how tough it will be after seeing his team go down 23-17 in Brisbane last year.

"I'm very pleased with the result in Salta," he said.

"But it's a different beast waiting that side. It's always tough going down to Australia. They're hitting form ... don't look at Super Rugby and how their teams did there.

"The team that is currently playing against the All Blacks is really improving.

"They made a couple of mistakes in the first game and were punished and you saw how they put the All Blacks under pressure in the second game."

Coetzee is also expecting his back three to be tested against Wallabies, while the Boks would also have to continue the good set piece form they have displayed so far in 2017.

"It's always high ball in play when you go there ... as Boks we know that," he said.

"They're very clever with their set piece with their lineout and their mauling. It's going to be a massive challenge.

"This year we are looking at windows of opportunity and this is another one."

The Springboks are currently top of the Rugby Championship log, tied on 9 points with the All Blacks but ahead on points difference.

