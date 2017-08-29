South Africa: Minister Zwane Calls On Mining Sector to Prioritise Health and Safety

press release

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane (MP) has appealed for extra caution to be taken on health and safety in the mines. This follows a fall of ground accident at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine over the weekend, where three employees have unfortunately lost their lives.

"We are concerned about the accidents we are seeing in the industry. As we head towards the last quarter of the year, we are asking that employers and the workforce remain alert and continue to prioritise safety, and as the Regulator we will be increasing inspections," Minister Zwane said.

"We continue to engage with business and labour unions to look at how we can together ensure that the positive strides we have made on health and safety are not reversed," the Minister said. Seven workers were trapped underground after a seismic event led to the fall of ground. Two of the employees escaped with minor injuries.

The rescue operation for the remaining two workers continues.

Issued by: Department of Mineral Resources