Nigeria: 3,000 PDP, Other Party Members Defect to APC in Kogi

Lokoja — About 3,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other registered political parties have decamped to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Olamaboro Local Government of Kogi State.

A former chairman of Olamaboro local council, Mr Gabriel Olofu, who led the defectors, said their decision was a demonstration of their gratitude to the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello for the "unparalleled development" and the accelerated infrastructural and human capital advancement the area.

Olofu who served as council chairman and member, Kogi House of Assembly under the PDP platform said the entire Okpo, Ogugu and Imane Districts that made up the council had decided to stand by their son, Chief Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Gov. Yahaya Bello.

He promised to canvass more support for the party to give it an overwhelming victory in the next election, stressing that they would not rest on their oars until victory was achieved.

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Mr Edward Onoja said the state had been in the dark for 13 of the 26 years of its creation due to the mis-rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said some major roads in the area had suffered great neglect and dilapidation even when the governors who ruled the State after Prince Abubakar Audu were all from the senatorial District.

"Today, we are seeing tremendous change in every sector including the infrastructure across the state. Idah-Anyigba road, Okpo-Ogwugwu-Imane road, Ankpa-Abejukolo road and host of others are under construction and rehabilitations," he said.

The member representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Mr Linus Ojochenemi Enenche, commended the defectors for their decision.

Our correspondent reports that the defectors were received by the Deputy Governor, Chief Simon Achuba at the occasion which was graced by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike and the APC Zonal Leader, Alhaji Linco Ibrahim Ocheje among many others.