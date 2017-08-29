29 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports, APR Set to Face Off in Super Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Azam Rwanda Premier league champion Rayon Sports and Peace Cup winners APR will face off in the Super Cup clash on September 23 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

FERWAFA Spokesperson Prosper Ruboneza said the Super Cup match date will be decided during the General Assembly which will be held in the first week of September.

"It will depend on what the general assembly will decide, if they decide that the league will start on September 29, then the Super Cup will be played a week before, which is September 23," Ruboneza said.

The tie serves as the curtain-raiser for a new football season and pits League champions against Peace Cup winners. Normally, the league is supposed to start on September, 29.

The Super Cup match is sponsored by Turkish construction company, Babil Group of Companies (Babilaks Construction Limited) to a tune of Rwf25m.

APR will play in next year's Africa Confederation Cup while Rayon will represent Rwanda at next year's CAF Champions League.

Rwanda

New Textile Firm to Create Over 600 Jobs in Burera

Competition in the local textile sector could soon increase following the entry of a new player in the market. Burera… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.