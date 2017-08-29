Rwanda: Rayon Sports, APR Set to Face Off in Super Cup

Azam Rwanda Premier league champion Rayon Sports and Peace Cup winners APR will face off in the Super Cup clash on September 23 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

FERWAFA Spokesperson Prosper Ruboneza said the Super Cup match date will be decided during the General Assembly which will be held in the first week of September.

"It will depend on what the general assembly will decide, if they decide that the league will start on September 29, then the Super Cup will be played a week before, which is September 23," Ruboneza said.

The tie serves as the curtain-raiser for a new football season and pits League champions against Peace Cup winners. Normally, the league is supposed to start on September, 29.

The Super Cup match is sponsored by Turkish construction company, Babil Group of Companies (Babilaks Construction Limited) to a tune of Rwf25m.

APR will play in next year's Africa Confederation Cup while Rayon will represent Rwanda at next year's CAF Champions League.