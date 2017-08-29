29 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Multichoice Kenya Slashes DStv Subscription Prices, Again

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Multichoice Kenya has reduced subscription rates for all DStv packages with effect from first of September.

As such, Premium Bouquet has been cut by 3.42 percent to Sh7,900 and Compact Plus by 4.15 percent to Sh5,200.

DSTV has also reduced compact package to Sh3,200 and Access by 9.52 percent to Sh950. However, GOtv subscription rates remain unchanged.

Multichoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo says the price cut has come as a result of the stability of the shilling in relation to the dollar.

"It is also a way of rewarding our customers for their loyalty and support," the incoming Managing Director told a press briefing.

This is not the first time the company has been cutting prices.

In November last year, the South African firm reduced its bouquet prices by between 5 and 15 percent.

"The majority of our input costs are in US dollars and we hope we won't experience any further currency devaluations or other unexpected increases in costs for the remainder of the year," Odipo said.

