29 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's Bakari Loses Aiba Bout

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya's light flyweight boxer, Shaffi Bakari, lost to Germany's Omar Ibrahim 5:0 on unanimous points in the International Boxing Association (Aiba) World Championships in Hamburg on Sunday night.

Bakari was Kenya's last hope in the championships as his compatriots, lightweight Nick Okoth and middleweight John Kyalo who boxed earlier, lost their respective bouts in the same manner.

Not a single Kenyan pugilist registered a win in all the three rounds in Hamburg. They were outclassed by their opponents, perhaps pointing to the inability of Kenyan coaches to read the game and guide their boxers accordingly.

Kenyan coaches like the late Eddy 'Papa' Musi of Nairobi and Nakuru-based Peter Morris are remembered for guiding local boxers to victory in such tournaments.

In the 1980s at City Hall light flyweight Ibrahim 'Surf' Bilali was knocked down by a Tanzanian opponent during a Jamuhuri Day Tournament between Kenya and Tanzania.

Musi was assistant team coach and at the end of the first round, he asked Bilali: "Is he hitting hard." And Bilali answered in the affirmative. Musi advised Bilali to keep on moving as he landed his punches and after three rounds, Bilali had piled enough points to win the contest.

Kenya is experiencing a serious shortage of top class coaches and the few ones who are there appears not to be given a chance to handle the national team. Unless the situation is rectified Kenya will keep on performing badly internationally.

Kenya

Odinga's Petition is Hollow - Kenyatta's Lawyer

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed the petition filed by Mr Raila Odinga, arguing that it raises no substantive… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.