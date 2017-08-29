29 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Chamber of Mines Sends Condolences to Families of Kusasalethu Miners

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Harmony
Kusasalethu mine, west of Johannesburg.

The Chamber of Mines has sent its condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the three miners who died in Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville.

"Our thoughts are with those who were involved in the incident," Chamber president Mxolisi Mgojo said in a statement on Tuesday.

It commended Harmony's search and rescue work, and the collaboration between the department of mineral resources and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.

This comes after a tremor, measuring 1.2 on the Richter scale, caused sections of the gold mine to collapse around 10:30 on Friday, August 25.

Five men were trapped 3.1km underground. There had been about 3 000 miners working at the time.

Three bodies have since been brought to the surface.

Rescuers are still trying to free the remaining two miners, trapped 3.1km below the surface. It is not known whether they are still alive.

South Africa has the world's deepest mines, which means greater risks and hazards for workers.

According to the Chamber of Mines, since 1994, the number of fatalities in the industry declined by around 88%.

Fatalities as a result of "fall-of-ground incidents" declined by 92% over the same period.

Source: News24

More on This

Miners Relive Screams, Cries for Help As Tremor Hit

Screams and cries for help were the last thing miners at the Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville heard as a sudden… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.