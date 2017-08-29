29 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cop Kills Constable Girlfriend Before Turning Gun On Himself

Tagged:

Related Topics

An off-duty policeman has shot dead his 25-year-old girlfriend, who was also a police officer, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old constable from KwaMashu police station shot his girlfriend at the KwaDabeka police station.

He then turned the gun on himself, said provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said the incident happened at about 09:20; and an inquest docket has been opened.

"Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala.

Source: News24

South Africa

South African Minister Lashes Out At 'Africa's Health Tourist' Leaders

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has reportedly taken a swipe at African leaders who seek medical treatment abroad. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.