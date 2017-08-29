South Africa: Cop Kills Constable Girlfriend Before Turning Gun On Himself

An off-duty policeman has shot dead his 25-year-old girlfriend, who was also a police officer, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old constable from KwaMashu police station shot his girlfriend at the KwaDabeka police station.

He then turned the gun on himself, said provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said the incident happened at about 09:20; and an inquest docket has been opened.

"Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala.

Source: News24