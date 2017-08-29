Kenya: Sonko to Provide Eco-Friendly Bags for Waste Disposal in Nairobi

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has pledged to provide eco-friendly bags made from corn and cassava starch to households for waste disposal as the ban on plastic bags entered its second day Tuesday.

Sonko indicated in a statement that the Nairobi County Government will further support the establishment of new factories and conversion of existing ones to manufacture the eco-friendly bags.

"I wish to state categorically that I am in full support of the ban. That is why my administration has embarked on elaborate discussions with producers of eco-friendly bags that are 100 per cent biodegradable, alongside key sector players including the Ministry of Environment and the National Environment Management Authority," he said.

He explained that this will not only provide thousands of jobs for our youth, but also give an alternative to traders and residents in compliance with the law.

"One of the greatest challenges Nairobi faces today is waste management and disposal. Plastic bags form a major contributor to the waste disposed by every household in Nairobi. During my campaigns, I pledged to deliver a cleaner, healthier city. And I choose to stick to my promise," he stated.

He also emphasised that while doing so, everyone has a duty to conserve and protect the environment." I look forward to the support of all of you as we make Nairobi the Green City in the Sun again."

NEMA has kicked off an operation countrywide to ascertain if retailers and manufacturers have adhered to the plastic bags ban that took effect Sunday midnight.

NEMA officials in collaboration with police officers inspected retail shops and manufacturers in Nairobi to establish if they had complied with the ban.

NEMA Director General Geoffrey Wahungu said they have stationed enforcement teams throughout the country.

Wahungu also said users holding plastic paper bags at home will have an opportunity to return the bags to selected retailers who have initiated a recycling program.