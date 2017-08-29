29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eid El-Kabir - Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

By Joshua Odeyemi

The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement yesterday.

He congratulated Muslims and all Nigerians, urging them to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country.

Dambazau further urged all Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its avowed determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country, "where the rights of every citizen are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

The minister assured citizens of their safety in all parts of the country, emphasizing that security agencies have been directed to maintain peace and protect lives and property.

He condemned the prevalence of hate speech in the country and warned that the government would deal with perpetrators according to the law.

