29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Anambra Police Set Up Anti-Piracy Unit

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The Anambra State Police Command has established a Police Public Complaint and Anti-Piracy Unit (APPCAP) to investigate cases of piracy and intellectual theft.

A statement issued yesterday by the officer in charge of the unit, Haruna Mohammed, explained that the unit, approved by the Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, would receive, process and investigate complaints from members of the public through electronic and social media platforms about police actions.

It said the unit is also to investigate sensitive and special cases through complaints and petitions under direct supervision of the police commissioner.

"The unit will investigate cases of piracy and intellectual theft and perform other duties as may be directed by the commissioner of police when such needs arise." it added.

The statement enjoined members of the public with genuine complaint, information or suggestions to avail same through Twitter @AppcapA, Facebook: Anambra Police Public Complain and anti-piracy unit, Gmail: appcapanambracommand@gmail.com, Wasaap Massage -08060970639.

Assuring of absolute confidentiality and prompt response, the statement promised a 24 -hours toll free call line which would soon be provided.

