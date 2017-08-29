Kenya: Justice Mohammed Ibrahim Taken Ill

Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim has been taken ill as election petition continues.

Chief Justice David Maraga on Tuesday said Justice Ibrahim was being attended to by a doctor.

The judge is on the seven-judge bench of the top court in the land hearing the petition filed by National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga challenging President Kenyatta's win in the August 8 General Election.

The judge is likely to miss the Tuesday sessions on the case, where President Kenyatta's lawyers are expected to defend his victory and ask the court to validate it.

President Kenyatta's legal team-- comprising lawyers Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Ken Ogeto-- will have three hours to argue for the dismissal of Mr Odinga's case.

Once they conclude, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Attorney-General Githu Muigai will have 20 minutes each to argue on points of law.

In the evening, a team appointed by Registrar of the Supreme Court to look at the electoral management system will present its report to the court.

