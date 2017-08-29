29 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Justice Mohammed Ibrahim Taken Ill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Ngirachu

Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim has been taken ill as election petition continues.

Chief Justice David Maraga on Tuesday said Justice Ibrahim was being attended to by a doctor.

The judge is on the seven-judge bench of the top court in the land hearing the petition filed by National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga challenging President Kenyatta's win in the August 8 General Election.

The judge is likely to miss the Tuesday sessions on the case, where President Kenyatta's lawyers are expected to defend his victory and ask the court to validate it.

President Kenyatta's legal team-- comprising lawyers Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Ken Ogeto-- will have three hours to argue for the dismissal of Mr Odinga's case.

Once they conclude, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Attorney-General Githu Muigai will have 20 minutes each to argue on points of law.

In the evening, a team appointed by Registrar of the Supreme Court to look at the electoral management system will present its report to the court.

More follows.

Kenya

Odinga's Petition is Hollow - Kenyatta's Lawyer

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed the petition filed by Mr Raila Odinga, arguing that it raises no substantive… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.