Nigeria: Stella Agu Congratulates d'Tigress On Afrobasket Victory

Former D'Tigress star, Stella Agu has congratulated the senior women basketball team for winning the 2017 Afrobasket championship in Mali.

D'Tigress on Sunday defeated arch-rivals Senegal 65-48 to win their third African title having been champions in 2003 and 2005.

The coach Sam Vincent tutored girls won the championship in grand style as they did lose a single match.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday Agu said the girls have brought honour to their fatherland and deserve to be celebrated.

She said right from the start of the championship, D'Tigress showed that they were out for business of winning the trophy.

According to her when the team defeated Senegal in the group stage, she knew that they will go all the way to the finals which they did eventually.

Agu however said even as she was hopeful that D'Tigress would triumph in Mali, she was still afraid of Senegal because of their intimidating profile.

"I want to specially congratulate the team for bringing honour to Nigeria. I am so proud of them because they showed determination and commitment throughout the tournament.

"The moment they defeated Senegal in the group stage, I sensed victory. All the same my prayer was for them to be able to beat Senegal again. I knew they were going to meet again in the finals.

"I never doubted the abilities of D'Tigress. However, my worry was whether they would be able to handle the pressure that comes with all final matches," she said.

Agu also advised the team to commence preparations for the 2018 World Cup without any delay.