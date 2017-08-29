29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Group Advises Southern Leaders On Restructuring

By Muideen Olaniyi

Leaders from the southern part of Nigeria should adopt constitutional means to pursue demands for restructuring, the Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) said yesterday.

BMSG's Chairman and Secretary, Austin Braimoh and Cassidy Madueke, in a statement signed in Abuja, voiced reservations at the pronouncements of the Southern Leaders Forum (SLF), which created the impression that restructuring was a unilateral decision of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The BMSG advised members of the SLF group to desist from describing Nigeria as a country that had not attained nationhood, saying many of their members had held policy making positions in previous governments.

"As elders and leaders of thought who confirmed that they spent most of their lives fighting for the unity of the country and promoting a new dialogue for a better, just, inclusive and peaceful country, they should not wear the toga of agitation or utter statements capable of generating ill-feelings and social disorder.

"If they had done what they were supposed to do when they were in government, Nigeria would not have found itself in the mess that President Buhari is working assiduously to clean up today," the statement said.

