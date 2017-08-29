Nigeria: Hajj - Max Air Airlifts 1,000 Stranded Pilgrims

Max Air limited yesterday said it airlifted 1,000 stranded pilgrims from Kano and Abuja to Saudi Arabia for the hajj exercise.

The airline Public Relations manager, Ibrahim Dahiru told Daily Trust last night that its chairman gave directive to use two of the company's aircrafts to airlift the pilgrims after securing permission from the Saudi government.

He said though airports in Saudi Arabia have closed, authorities there have granted permission to bring the pilgrims.

"There are request from some quarters that Max Air should come to their rescue to airlift stranded pilgrims in Kano and Abuja to the Holy Land for the hajj exercise.

"The chairman of the airline has given the directive to use two of the company's aircrafts to airlift the stranded pilgrims to Saudi Arabia," he said.

He assured the pilgrims that they will perform their spiritual exercise successfully.

He said the company had since airlifted all the 34,000 pilgrims allocated to it, while another 4,000 pilgrims allocated to other airlines were also transported.

"Up to last week Saturday, we brought about 4,000 stranded pilgrims to Saudi Arabia," he said.