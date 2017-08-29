29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hajj - Max Air Airlifts 1,000 Stranded Pilgrims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

Max Air limited yesterday said it airlifted 1,000 stranded pilgrims from Kano and Abuja to Saudi Arabia for the hajj exercise.

The airline Public Relations manager, Ibrahim Dahiru told Daily Trust last night that its chairman gave directive to use two of the company's aircrafts to airlift the pilgrims after securing permission from the Saudi government.

He said though airports in Saudi Arabia have closed, authorities there have granted permission to bring the pilgrims.

"There are request from some quarters that Max Air should come to their rescue to airlift stranded pilgrims in Kano and Abuja to the Holy Land for the hajj exercise.

"The chairman of the airline has given the directive to use two of the company's aircrafts to airlift the stranded pilgrims to Saudi Arabia," he said.

He assured the pilgrims that they will perform their spiritual exercise successfully.

He said the company had since airlifted all the 34,000 pilgrims allocated to it, while another 4,000 pilgrims allocated to other airlines were also transported.

"Up to last week Saturday, we brought about 4,000 stranded pilgrims to Saudi Arabia," he said.

Nigeria

Eid El-Kabir - Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Eid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.