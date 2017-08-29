29 August 2017

Government of Mauritius

Mauritius: Good Governance Minister Has Working Session With Heads of Institutions

The Minister of Financial Services, Good Governance and Institutional Reforms, Mr Sudhir Sesungkur, had a meeting this morning with Directors, CEOs and representatives of Institutions operating under the aegis of his ministry as well as stakeholders working in close collaboration with it.

On this occasion Minister Sesungkur underlined that the main purpose of the meeting is to have a proper coordination of actions among the various institutions to ensure that they focus on the major objectives of the government so as to promote Mauritius as an established financial centre of good repute.

He highlighted that the reputation of Mauritius is based on its practice of good governance and professionalism in service delivery across all sectors and to that effect the Office of Good Governance will be set up in view to ensure the transmission and education of good governance practices.

The meeting was also an opportunity for the different stakeholders present to take stock of the actual global situation and to share their views so as to chart the way forward.

Institutions whose representatives were present include, inter alia: The Financial Services Commission; The Financial Reporting Council; The Competition Commission of Mauritius; The National Productivity and Competitiveness Council; The Financial Services Promotion Agency; The National Property Fund Ltd; The Financial Services Institute; The National Insurance Company; The State Insurance Company of Mauritius; The Integrity Reporting Services Agency; Stock Exchange of Mauritius; National Committee on Good Governance; The Office of Public Sector Governance; The Permanent Court of Arbitration ; The London Court of International Arbitration and Mauritius International Arbitration Centre; The Mauritius Institute of Professional Accountants and The Mauritius Institute of Directors.

