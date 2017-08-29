Mauritius: E-Diplomacy Project to Give Mauritius Greater Visibility On International Scene

press release

Diplomacy in Mauritius is entering into a deep transformation phase, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, pending Government's approval, will be coming forward with an e-Diplomacy project - an interactive platform - to enable online exchanges with all Embassies and Consulates.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, made this announcement this morning during an Exequatur presentation ceremony in Port Louis. On that occasion, Exequatur was presented to Mr Francis Chang Leng, Honorary Consul of Mauritius in Seychelles, and to Mr Ashley Ruhee, Honorary Consul of Lithuania.

In his address the Minister outlined that the e-Diplomacy project will ensure that the Ministry goes paperless in the coming three to four years with most working documents passing through the platform. This will also enable the Ministry to move towards a direction focused on the economy and investment promotion, with the Ministry gradually becoming a strong link for Government's economic strategy and promoting economic development. The Minister pointed out that seven economic advisors have been recruited to be based at the level of key Embassies and will be entrusted the responsibility to promote investment opportunities.

According to Mr Lutchmeenaraidoo, the Ministry is getting more involved in economic matters rather than focusing solely on diplomacy. However, now economic diplomacy is being given a structure and we are roping in Honorary Consuls in this process, he said. He also spoke about Mauritius' growing importance in the region and becoming more active on the African continent thus creating a symbiosis and leading to new developments. We are opening an Embassy in Kenya and one in Ghana which will become the expression of our ambition on the African continent, he added.

For his part, the Honorary Consul of Lithuania, Mr Ruhee, recalled that Lithuania is a Baltic State and member of the European Union and has developed areas of expertise and centres of excellence focusing on biotechnology, renewable energy, agriculture and new technologies. Therefore, he said, consolidating links between both countries is important, adding that Lithuania is interested in using Mauritius as a financial hub to extend its activities in Africa.

In his statement the Honorary Consul of Mauritius to Seychelles, Mr Francis Chang Leng, said that the fisheries sector is a priority area of cooperation that will be explored adding that discussions are already underway as regards the recruitment of Mauritian educators.

The Exequatur presentation ceremony was followed by a working session between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade and the Commissioner for Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Georg Schmidt.