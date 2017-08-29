29 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Africa: Mauritius to Sign Agreement for Establishing a Tripartite Free Trade Area

Mauritius will sign the Agreement establishing a Tripartite Free Trade Area among the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the East African Community, and the Southern African Development Community.

The objectives of the Tripartite Free Trade Area are, among others, to: promote economic and social development of the Region; create a large single market with free movement of goods and services to promote intra-regional trade; and enhance the regional and continental integration processes.

The Tripartite Free Trade Area represents an integrated market of 26 countries, with a combined population of 632 million people, that is 57% of the Africa's population, and a total Gross Domestic Product of USD 1.3 trillion in 2014.

