President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed the petition filed by Mr Raila Odinga, arguing that it raises no substantive grounds and it should be thrown out for lack of evidence.

Mr Kenyatta's legal team on Tuesday described the petition as one that pleads no cause of action, saying it was like a science fiction that can only excite movie directors at Hollywood.

PROOF

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi said the request by the petitioner to overturn the outcome of the August 8 election was hollow as he had not provided sufficient grounds that could warrant invalidation of the poll outcome.

"Even if the lowest standard of proof is applied, this petition will be dismissed," Mr Abdulahi said when he started Mr Kenyatta's reply to the petitioner's submissions.

He went on: "Even if the electoral commission, Mr Wafula Chebukati and Mr Kenyatta's evidences were expunged from the record, this petition will still be dismissed."

The lawyertold the six judges of the Supreme Court that the best evidence by the petitioner had been submitted by his lead lawyer James Orengo, but then, he noted it was not good enough to lead to the nullification of the presidential vote.

THE TEST

"Mr Orengo's presentation was probably the best piece of evidence from the petitioner. But it was not good enough because it was hearsay... it was not grounded in law but the grievances of losing an election."

Placing the voter at the centre of his argument, Mr Abdulahi said the major test that confronts the court was to establish whether the Kenyan public had expressed their sovereign will on August 8, arguing that nothing else mattered.

He told the court the foundation of democracy placed the people at the centre of the voting process and this foundation had nothing to do with constitutional, legal technicalities or the commission's administrative challenges.

"The essence of the vote is about who voted because numbers matter. The most important thing is to show that the winner had the numbers," he said.

PEOPLE

He told the court the principle thing to consider is Kenyans cast their ballots and it mattered little on whether there were challenges with the transmission of results or such other things as stamping of the ballots.

"The approach is not whether IEBC made mistakes. The approach is that the Kenyan people made their choice and this can only be invalidated if the court establishes that there was a fault on the part of the voter," he said.

He said the court could only nullify the presidential election if the petitioner submitted cogent evidence like if it finds that there was something wrong with the voter.

"The court can only nullify if establishes that people who were not entitled to vote indeed voted," he said.