Kenya: Nyanza Residents Adopt Eco-Friendly Bags After Plastic Ban

Traders and consumers from Nyanza region Monday took on a new life without plastic carrier bags by using alternative packaging material following the coming to force of a ban on the polythene bags.

In Kisumu, a spot check by Nation team found that retailers had mostly complied with the government directive banning the use of polythene bags.

Main supermarket namely Choppies, Naivas, Tumaini and Khetias provided biodegradable cartons to shoppers who did not carry their own shopping bags.

On a day students were returning to school for their third term, they had to carry most of their shopping in their school bags or cartons.

CHARGED

At Tuskys and Nakumatt, shoppers were provided with bags but at a fee.

Shoppers in Nakumatt had to part with Sh50 for a small size branded reusable bag and Sh75 for a large one, as an alternative packing material while those at Tuskys bought the carriers at Sh5 and Sh10 respectively.

The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) set Monday, August 28, as the start of a ban on use, manufacture or importation of plastic carrier bags.

Arguing the bags have been an environmental menace, the government has set penalties to those found violating the ban after Monday.

One faces a fine of up to Sh4 million or a jail term of up to four years if found flouting the rules.

CARRY OWN BAGS

A notice by Tuskys urged shoppers to carry their own shopping bags during their next shopping.

"We also encourage you to carry kiondos, baskets and any other eco-reusable bags," read the message.

At Kisii's Daraja Mbili market, one of the biggest open air markets in Nyanza region, traders were forced to purchase sacks in place of plastic bags, with the smallest going for Sh50.

HAWKERS

Plastic bags hawkers have now turned into selling sacks, a heavy burden for them.

"We have no option other than to abide by the new regulations. The only problem is that the sacks are very heavy and it is tiresome to move with them from one place to another," said Mr Tom Orieka, one of the traders.

Others turned to canvas and woven nylon baskets to carry their luggage as the plastic ban took effect.

There's been a great deal of unease over what should be used to replace plastic bags following the announcement of the ban.

AWARE OF BAN

A spot check by the Nation team revealed that many were aware of the ban as very few plastic bags could be seen in Daraja Mbili market, the second largest market in Nyanza region, on Monday.

Plastic paper vendors were nowhere to be seen and the few present in the market were hawking bags made of canvas.

One such vendor, Victor Morangi, said they had to look for an alternative to plastic bags to beat joblessness.

"We still have families to feed that is why we had to look for alternatives to sell as from last week and we are happy that canvas bags are selling," said Mr Morangi.

Many women in the market had opted for the nylon kiondos which they said are long-lasting.

MIGORI COUNTY

In Migori County, major supermarkets, wholesale and retail shops in Migori, Kehancha, Awendo, Isibania and Rongo towns turned away most of their customers who did not have their own reusable bags.

"I came here to shop but unfortunately I did not remember that plastic bags have been banned as from today, so I was told to go back and bring my own bag or carry the shopping in my bare hands. I am going back home to bring the bag," said Mark Otieno, a shopper at Shivling Supermarket in Migori Town.

CONCERNS

Most of the retail shop owners in the county expressed concerns that the ban will negatively affect their businesses as many shoppers do not carry alternative bags to shops.

"We are worried that this ban is going to adversely affect our businesses as most of our customers do not carry bags or containers for their shopping. As retailers, we do not have an alternative to plastic bags," said Mr Onyango Paul, a shop owner along Migori-Sirare road.

But even as the ban took effect, there were a number of traders especially in Migori and Sirare towns who were little bothered with the ban and continued using the plastics in their businesses.

"I have a lot of the plastic bags in store. I cannot burn them as I spent a lot of money on them," said a trader in Sirare, who requested anonymity.

PATROLS

Migori County Nema officials maintained that they will keep patrolling various towns in the county to ensure the ban is complied with.

Migori County Nema Director Parnwell Simitu said that his officers are spread all over the county to take action against those contravening the ban.

"We are fully on the ground to ensure the ban is effected. We have liaised with the police to ensure all goes well," said Mr Simitu.

Mr Simitu said the agency has already sensitised officials of all supermarkets across the major towns of Migori, Rongo, Sori, Awendo, Kehancha and Isebania.

"We sensitised all the supermarkets in the county which are the main users of plastic bags. They all signed an agreement to have alternative packaging by Monday" Mr Simitu said.

ILLEGAL IMPORTS

Mr Simitu further said that they are on the look out to stop illegal importation of the banned plastic bags from Tanzania.

He revealed that the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Immigration Department and border patrol units will monitor movement to and from the country at the Sirare border point.

"We are aware that there is a possibility of the plastics gaining entry into the country from neighbouring Tanzania but we have liaised with relevant authorities to stop the possible illegal importation," added Mr Simitu.

BOMET

In Bomet, an entrepreneur, Peter Langat, said it was in bad taste for the government to effect the ban without giving traders alternative and affordable wrapping bags to be used in the packaging of consumables.

"It is not fair for the government to deny Kenyans their sources of putting food on the table for their children without giving better and affordable means of packaging the items for onward transmission to their customers," he said.

In Narok, Nation established that most traders in Kilgoris Town had no idea how alternative carrier bags look like.

Mr Ken Omondi referred to the new law as punitive and unfair and said that the government had rushed through the process of implementing it.

"The law is well-intentioned as it was meant to protect the environment, but it has spawned unintended consequences. We intend to comply with it but we have not received the new packaging materials,' said Mr Omondi.

Reporting by Ruth Mbula, Elgar Machuka, Sarah Odhiambo, Irene Sinoya, Vivere Nandiemo, Geoffrey Rono