Liberia: President Sirleaf Consoles Burkina Faso Following the Death of the President of the National Assembly, Mr Salifou Diallo

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a Message of Condolence to her Burkinabe counterpart, Mr. Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, following the passing of the President of the National Assembly of Burkina Faso, Mr. Salifou Diallo in Paris, France, on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

After undergoing medical care in Tunis, Mr. Salifou Diallo flew to Paris for a break and was expected to return to Ouagadougou the same day he passed away.

Born on May 9, 1957 in Ouahigouya, Burkina Faso, Mr. Salifou Diallo holds a PhD in International Public Law and negotiation in conflict management from the University of Perpignan (France). From the 1980s until his death, he held several political and administrative posts in his country.

Mr. Diallo also held various ministerial positions under President Blaise Compaore, before leaving the erstwhile ruling Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP).

On January 4, 2014, he set up along with current President Marc Christian Kabore, and the former Mayor of Ouagadougou and current Minister of Security, Simon Compaore, the People's Movement for Progress (MPP), which won a year later, the country's presidential election.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf said it is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that the Government and people of Liberia have learned of the death of Mr. Salifou Diallo.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish to extend to you, and through Your Excellency, to the Government and people of the Republic of Burkina Faso, especially the bereaved family, our heartfelt condolences for the irreparable loss sustained," the Liberian leader told her Burkinabe counterpart, Mr. Kabore.

She then prayed that the Almighty God will grant President Kabore strength, courage and fortitude, as he goes through this difficult period of national mourning.